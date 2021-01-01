Loading…

Orange Apricot reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Apricot.

Orange Apricot effects

2 people reported 10 effects
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd

