Bred by Seattle Chronic Seeds, Orange Fanta is a cross between Platinum Gelato Chem and an Agent Orange x Hindu IBL hybrid. Its green buds are gorgeous with purple and pink hues that are accompanied by an orange soda aroma. The flavor profile is gassy with notes of chem and hints of orange that will leave your mouth watering as you sink into a relaxed euphoric high.
