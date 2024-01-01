stock photo similar to Orange Slushie
Hybrid THC 18%

Orange Slushie

aka Orange Slush

Orange Slushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Trainwreck and Jamaican Landrace. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Orange Slushie is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Orange Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Orange Slushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Slushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



