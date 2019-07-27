- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Archive Seed Bank brings us Oregon Lemons, a THC-dominant cross of Lemon Diesel and Face Off OG Bx1. It has pungent earthy and spicy aromas with strong citrus overtones. The flavorful smoke brings rich sour lemon notes with a slightly diesel kickback. Oregon Lemons has bright green buds with orange hairs and purple highlights.
