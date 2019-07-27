ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Oregon Lemons
Hybrid

Oregon Lemons

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Oregon Lemons
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Archive Seed Bank brings us Oregon Lemons, a THC-dominant cross of Lemon Diesel and Face Off OG Bx1. It has pungent earthy and spicy aromas with strong citrus overtones. The flavorful smoke brings rich sour lemon notes with a slightly diesel kickback. Oregon Lemons has bright green buds with orange hairs and purple highlights.

 

Reviews

I LOVE THIS STRAIN!!!! And I’m so glad Leafly finally has it added :) I feel that Orl can be consumed any time, in any form, no matter what potency (I suppose there are exceptions to that, but still), and it will be fantastic! \o/ the amount of euphoria that comes with the experience is exceptiona...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
This strain is PHENOMENAL and has truly been a blessing!! Orl has the perfect balance to help my anxiety and pain but still give me a bit of energy so Im not stuck on the couch. Its also helped my high blood pressure! I use to not think there was really that much of a difference in strains but boy w...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Absolutely amazing. Very relaxing and actually made me sleepy. I kept yawning from how sleepy it made me. Considering that I have a high tolerance and strains barely make me sleepy, this strain is amazing.
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Lemon Diesel
Oregon Lemons

