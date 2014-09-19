Ortega by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica strain bred from Northern Lights genetics. Since its creation in the mid-1980s, Oretga has offered growers heavy yields of resinous, sweet-smelling buds that finish flowering in just 6 to 8 weeks. Its effects are heavily tranquilizing and help to usher in sleep with late night use.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
11
Find Ortega nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ortega nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Ortega
Hang tight. We're looking for Ortega nearby.