Indica

4.8 11 reviews

Ortega

Ortega by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica strain bred from Northern Lights genetics. Since its creation in the mid-1980s, Oretga has offered growers heavy yields of resinous, sweet-smelling buds that finish flowering in just 6 to 8 weeks. Its effects are heavily tranquilizing and help to usher in sleep with late night use. 

Northern Lights
Ortega
Astroboy
Black Domina
