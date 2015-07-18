Astroboy is an energetic, sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that combines Apollo 13 genetics with a cross of Ortega and Cinderella 99 bred by TGA Subcool Seeds. A mix of sweet and sour fruit flavors, like citrus and cherry, lead the way towards a heady buzz that is fast-acting and uplifting. The cerebral energy sparked by Astroboy is a great choice to keep you happy and active throughout a busy day. The watermelon phenotype of Astroboy is known to be an exceptional expression of the strain and is often desired as an influence for other breeding projects.