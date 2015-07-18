Astroboy is an energetic, sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that combines Apollo 13 genetics with a cross of Ortega and Cinderella 99 bred by TGA Subcool Seeds. A mix of sweet and sour fruit flavors, like citrus and cherry, lead the way towards a heady buzz that is fast-acting and uplifting. The cerebral energy sparked by Astroboy is a great choice to keep you happy and active throughout a busy day. The watermelon phenotype of Astroboy is known to be an exceptional expression of the strain and is often desired as an influence for other breeding projects.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
32
Find Astroboy nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Astroboy nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Astroboy
Hang tight. We're looking for Astroboy nearby.