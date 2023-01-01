Otter Popz
Otter Popz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Gelato 41. Otter Popz is 30-33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Otter Popz effects include creative, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Otter Popz when dealing with symptoms associated with appetite loss, depression, and PTSD. Bred by unknown breeders, Otter Popz features flavors like berry, cherry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Otter Popz typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Otter Popz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Otter PopzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Otter Popz products near you
Similar to Otter Popz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—