Pacific OG
Pacific OG effects are mostly energizing.
Pacific OG potency is lower THC than average.
Pacific OG is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Nepalese and Snow Lotus. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. Pacific OG has 9% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pacific OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
