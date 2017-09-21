ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pakistan Valley Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Pakistan Valley Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 20 reviews

Pakistan Valley Kush

aka Pakistan Valley

Pakistan Valley Kush

Pakistan Valley Kush is a pure indica landrace strain from the Hindu Kush mountain range. This bushy plant grows squat and resilient, exhibiting deep colors and earthy, floral aromas. Offering heavy sedative effects, this hardy bud relieves pain and saddles the consumer with long-lasting relaxation. This rare landrace is an evening-preferred strain unless the consumer is planning a day in bed or on the couch. Utilize Pakistan Valley Kush to curb physical pain, nausea, restlessness, headaches, and more.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

write a review

Find Pakistan Valley Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pakistan Valley Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Pakistan Valley Kush
User uploaded image of Pakistan Valley Kush
User uploaded image of Pakistan Valley Kush
User uploaded image of Pakistan Valley Kush

Products with Pakistan Valley Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pakistan Valley Kush nearby.

Most popular in