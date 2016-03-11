ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
31 reviews

Panda OG

From Grow Op Farms’ Phat Panda line, Panda OG is a hybrid from Washington State that crosses two sativa-dominant hybrids, OG Chem and Berry Sour Cream. Combining a long-lasting cerebral high with a sedating body buzz, this strain is great for treating anxiety, appetite loss, and insomnia. Panda OG smells very spicy yet earthy, and tastes sour on the tongue with slight undertones of berry.

Effects

25 people reported 147 effects
Relaxed 52%
Focused 48%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 44%
Depression 24%
Lack of appetite 24%
Pain 24%
Stress 24%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 20%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

Lineage

OG Chem
Panda OG

