From Grow Op Farms’ Phat Panda line, Panda OG is a hybrid from Washington State that crosses two sativa-dominant hybrids, OG Chem and Berry Sour Cream. Combining a long-lasting cerebral high with a sedating body buzz, this strain is great for treating anxiety, appetite loss, and insomnia. Panda OG smells very spicy yet earthy, and tastes sour on the tongue with slight undertones of berry.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
31
Find Panda OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Panda OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Panda OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Panda OG nearby.