STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Papayahuasca is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and giggly. Papayahuasca has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Papayahuasca, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Papayahuasca
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Papayahuasca strain effects
Papayahuasca strain flavors
Papayahuasca strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Papayahuasca products near you
Similar to Papayahuasca near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—