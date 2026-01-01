Paradise Punch is a tantalizing indica-dominant hybrid that delivers tropical fruit punch flavors with sweet papaya, juicy berries, and citrus zest. Its rich, fruity aroma leads into a warm, calming high that gently lifts the mood while sinking into soothing body relaxation. With potent effects and a candy-forward profile, Paradise Punch offers a blissful escape — perfect for unwinding after a long day. Have you tried Paradise Punch? Leave a review and let us know your experience!