HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Paradise Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Paradise Punch is a tantalizing indica-dominant hybrid that delivers tropical fruit punch flavors with sweet papaya, juicy berries, and citrus zest. Its rich, fruity aroma leads into a warm, calming high that gently lifts the mood while sinking into soothing body relaxation. With potent effects and a candy-forward profile, Paradise Punch offers a blissful escape — perfect for unwinding after a long day. Have you tried Paradise Punch? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
