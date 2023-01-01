Peach Hashplant
Peach Hashplant is a hybrid weed strain with a genetic lineage consisting of Peach Romulan and 88G13HP. With an average THC content of 18-22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Peach Hashplant's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood, reducing stress, and promoting a sense of well-being. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peach Hashplant when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Peach Hashplant's flavors remain undisclosed, leaving you to discover its taste for yourself. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Peach Hashplant typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Hashplant, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
