HybridTHC 19%CBD

Peach Milano

Peach Milano is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peach Rings and Gelato. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Peach Milano is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. The average price of Peach Milano typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Peach Milano’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Milano, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



