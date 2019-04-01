ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Crossing Sweet Diesel and California Orange gets you G13 Labs’ Peach Puree, a hybrid with a 2:1 CBD to THC ratio. Celebrated for having a great terpene profile, this strain offers fruity citrus and sweet cream flavors that will blanket your senses. Peach Puree is a great choice for people looking for a potentially calm high that may also be uplifting and engaging.

Guess I’ll be the first review here. I’m a stay at home mom of 3 with stress, PTSD and major depression. I need something to keep me mellow and not completely alter my mind so this was recommended by the bud tender. First impression is that the nugs are small, soft and snap apart easily. A bit of st...
One of my favorites of all time , been smoking 17 years. I get Anxiety from high THC strains but I enjoy the alertness and mental energy, so a high CBD, but Sativa leaning hybrid like this was perfect. The sleep I had after was also amazing
Lineage

First strain parent
Sweet Diesel
Second strain parent
California Orange
Peach Puree

