Sweet Diesel is an earthy cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Though this sativa is a member of the diesel family, its aroma is much lighter than typical diesels. Featuring a moderate fuel scent and earthy taste, Sweet Diesel is an easy strain for novice consumers. Like a true sativa, this strain provides a strong head-heavy sensation. Felt most in the face and eyes, this strain is great for easing stress and improving focus.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
86
Find Sweet Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Diesel nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sweet Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Diesel nearby.