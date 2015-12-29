ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sweet Diesel is an earthy cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Though this sativa is a member of the diesel family, its aroma is much lighter than typical diesels. Featuring a moderate fuel scent and earthy taste, Sweet Diesel is an easy strain for novice consumers. Like a true sativa, this strain provides a strong head-heavy sensation. Felt most in the face and eyes, this strain is great for easing stress and improving focus.

60 people reported 442 effects
Happy 55%
Creative 46%
Focused 38%
Uplifted 38%
Euphoric 36%
Stress 43%
Pain 36%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 30%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 13%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%

Lineage

Strain
Sweet Diesel
Strain child
Peach Puree
child

