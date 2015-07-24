ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pearl Scout Cookies
Hybrid

4.6 51 reviews

Pearl Scout Cookies

aka PSC

Pearl Scout Cookies

Pearl Scout Cookies, a Girl Scout Cookies hybrid, is a cannabis strain developed by Fireline for recreational shops in Washington State. With a THC content that tends to push past 23%, Pearl Scout Cookies is best suited for consumers with a high tolerance. Its dense, chunky buds take on a zesty citrus aroma that brings to mind fresh lemons and oranges. Uplifting euphoria floods the mind and provides a boost of cerebral energy to fuel creativity and happiness.

37 people reported 292 effects
Happy 70%
Euphoric 62%
Uplifted 62%
Relaxed 56%
Energetic 51%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 27%
Stress 24%
Headaches 16%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Pearl Scout Cookies

New Strains Alert: Pearl Scout Cookies, Jenny Kush, NightFire OG, Ken’s Kush and More
