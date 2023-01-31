Perzimmon
Perzimmon is a 2023 cannabis strain from Compound Genetics that combines Rainbow Cheddar (Zkittlez x Cheese) with GastroPop (Grape Gas x Apples and Bananas). Optimized for commercial cultivation, Perzimmon is big, bulbous and loud from the Grape Gas and Cheese. But's also fragrant with tropical fruit and stonefruit notes from the Zkittlez and the Apples + Bananas. Perzimmon seeds and clones debuted in 2023 and we're still learning more about this intensely hybrid strain.
Buy strains with similar effects to Perzimmon
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Perzimmon products near you
Similar to Perzimmon near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—