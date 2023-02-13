Rainbow Cheddar
The Rainbow Cheddar weed strain is Zkittlez x Cheese project from Compound Genetics. Rainbow Cheddar strains are hybrids and can smell like a charcuterie plate mix of jellied tropical fruit and brie. Hybridization compounds each parent’s loudness. Rainbow Cheddar can most easily be found in new Compound crosses like Perzimmon (Rainbow Cheddar x GastroPop).
