Pina Acai potency is higher THC than average.
Pina Acai, also called Piña Acai, is a hybrid strain whose genetics are currently unknown. The effects are believed to be euphoric and chatty. Buyers can expect bright green buds with a heavy frost of translucent trichomes and bits of purple. Pina Acai has a fruity, berry-laced aroma that makes for a tropical smoke. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pina Acai, before, let us know and leave a review. Pina Acai regularly tests at 26% THC. The dominant terpene is unknown. Medical marijuana patients say this strain helps with PTSD symptoms and nausea. The original breeder of Pina Acai is Grandiflora Genetics.
