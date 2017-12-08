ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pine Queen Dream

Pine Queen Dream by Piranha Seeds is a deep cannabis cut combining esoteric genetics with familiar favorites. Created from Pine Queen Haze (a cross of Pursuang Haze and Pine Queen) and Blue Dream, this sativa-dominant hybrid offers consumers a potent cerebral high alongside a rich pine aroma. The flavor is also woodsy and herbal, with notes of spice from the strain’s latent Haze genetics. Its uplifting mental effects can help improve mood and nullify stress while the physical effects remain potent and persistent with continued consumption. This strain was produced for and is grown by Green Acres Pharm.  

Reviews

Member since 2017
Definitely a great kind of high if you’re tying to chill and relax. I’m not getting crazy dry mouth and it doesn’t hit you like a train it eases you into a mellow high 10/10 would smoke again
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Member since 2018
great high, though my munchies hit me with a quickness
GigglyHappyTalkative
Member since 2018
Got rid of my headache and melted away my stress without making me sleepy. Good daytime strain. Also good for deep thoughts and introspection, had some good conversations on this. Be prepared to get hit hard with the munchies.
FocusedHungryTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

Blue Dream
