Pineapple Bang
Pineapple Bang
PnB
Hybrid
Focused
Relaxed
Orange
Sweet
Citrus
Pineapple Bang effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Bang is a cannabis strain. Pineapple Bang is a cross of Pineapple Fruz x Wild Cherry from the top breeders Seed Junky Genetics. Pineapple Bang should have huge tropical fruit and cherry notes and potency. We're still learning more about rthis strain, leave one of the first reviews of Pineapple Bang.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple BangOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Bang strain effects
Pineapple Bang strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Bang products near you
Similar to Pineapple Bang near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews