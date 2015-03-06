Pineapple Dog Shit is a hybrid strain that may not sound appetizing, but its elite parentage of Pineapple Punch and Chemdawg 4 is enough to draw connoisseurs of old school genetics. Its name is derived from its sour, tar-like aroma that could arguably be compared to canine byproduct, but one look at this hybrid’s knobby, dense, crystal-covered buds may convince you to push past its unconventional aroma. For those of you less interested in the novelty of Pineapple Dog Shit, we reassure you: the taste is a more pleasant blend of sweet tropical and citrus flavors.
