  3. Pineapple Hash Plant
Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Rare Dankness’ delicious indica, Pineapple Hash Plant, is a cross of HP13 with Afghani #1 IBL. This strain produces incredibly resinous buds that are accompanied by tropical and coconut flavors with floral notes. It offers a lazy and relaxing high, so give Pineapple Hash Plant a try next time you’re winding down with a movie.

Reviews

Avatar for 420NM_chica
Member since 2016
This strain is one of my favorite indicas! Every single muscle in my body is completely relaxed, yet I don't feel that typical indica "heavyness." I feel like I'm floating! Very giggly and euphoric. Great for depression, and you'll sleep like baby :)
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
