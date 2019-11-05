Rare Dankness’ delicious indica, Pineapple Hash Plant, is a cross of HP13 with Afghani #1 IBL. This strain produces incredibly resinous buds that are accompanied by tropical and coconut flavors with floral notes. It offers a lazy and relaxing high, so give Pineapple Hash Plant a try next time you’re winding down with a movie.
