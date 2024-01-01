stock photo similar to Pink Sherb
Hybrid

Pink Sherb

aka Pink Sherbet

Pink Sherb is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of Sherb IX x Pink Runtz. Called a “Sherb flavor bomb” by Karma, Pink Sherb is a colorful plant with buds in shades of pink, purple and green. The sweet and fruity flavors pair well with relaxing and tingly effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Sherb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

