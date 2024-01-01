stock photo similar to Pink Zugar
Hybrid

Pink Zugar

Pink Zugar is a modern cannabis strain bred by Umami Seed co. This strain combines Umami's Zuchi with Pink Pelligrino, a collaboration with Annunaki Genetics. Why does Umami Seed Company call this Pink Zugar? They say it's because the flower and hash have a slight tint of pink and taste like freshly spun cotton candy. Pink Pellegrino x Zuchi which breaks down to (Pink Lemonaid x MacMints) x (Zkittlez x (Biscotti x Froyo)).

