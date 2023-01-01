stock photo similar to Pistachio Gelato
HybridTHC 26%CBD

Pistachio Gelato

Pistachio Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown strains. This strain is 35% sativa and 65% indica. Pistachio Gelato is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Cure Co, the average price of Pistachio Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pistachio Gelato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pistachio Gelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

