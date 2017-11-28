ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Platinum Calyx by Calyx Garden is a hybrid cross of Grape Calyx and Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This strain expresses predominantly Platinum Girl Scout Cookie attributes, but offers a sweeter, fruitier terpene profile of berry and spiced pastries. The soothing physical effects make this strain pleasant to consume at a variety of doses and can assist in relieving headaches and inflammation in some cases. Platinum Calyx also has a touch of whimsical introspection, making this an ideal strain to decompress with at the end of the day. 

Cascadierra
Member since 2017
Like all good herb, the first thing you notice when tearing into a tasty bud is the smell and the almost blueberry coffee cake aroma. Definitely gets the appetite stirred. As well I love the look and shape of the bud. It has these awesome snow capped Calyx peaks that stick out with hint of purple. ...

Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
CalyxGarden
Member since 2016
Of all the cookies descendants this has been my favorite so far. It's heavy on the grape flavor and about as frosty as a bud can get.

Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungry
Cynthia.C714
Member since 2018
It’s a great strain, calming but not drowsy Won’t hesitate to smoke it again

Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Platinum GSC
parent
Strain
Platinum Calyx
Strain child
Calyx OG
child

