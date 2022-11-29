Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato
Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato effects are mostly calming.
Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato sensations
Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
