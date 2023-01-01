stock photo similar to Platinum Rose
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Platinum Rose

Platinum Rose is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum OG and Roses. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Platinum Rose is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Platinum Rose features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Platinum Rose typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Platinum Rose’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Rose, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



