Pop Star reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pop Star.
Pop Star strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pop Star reviews
j........3
March 19, 2025
This is absolutely a beautiful strain. It's so pretty that I just want to look at it all the time. Nice big colorful buds.This Indica leaning hybrid will leave you feeling a good body high. My THC was a whopping 31%. It's definitely a couch lock/end of day strain.