Pop Star
Pop Star
PpS
Hybrid
write a review
Pop Star is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Pop Star is a cross of the strains Starfighter x Gary Poppins. Pop Star is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Pop Star is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pop StarOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pop Star strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pop Star products near you
Similar to Pop Star near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews