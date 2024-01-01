stock photo similar to Prickly Pear
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Prickly Pear

Prickly Pear is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush Breath and Purple Chitral Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Prickly Pear is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Prickly Pear typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Prickly Pear’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Prickly Pear, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight