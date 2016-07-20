3C Project Blue Book is like a more sophisticated Blue Dream; it’s sativa in nature, but backed by a serene body high. This sativa heavy hybrid is a cross between Blue Dream and 3C Majestic 12. Both powerful strains blend perfectly to create a clear, focused, and calming experience. Its name comes from a series of systematic studies regarding UFOs conducted by the United States. Light green colas carry the flavor and scent of roses and a freshly peeled orange, tickling the palate as the head high ascends.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
12
GanjaGoddessOG
ahrenberger25
ENYONE
Losman80
Vuki63
Find Project Blue Book nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Project Blue Book nearby.
Products with Project Blue Book
Hang tight. We're looking for Project Blue Book nearby.