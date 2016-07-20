ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.7 12 reviews

Project Blue Book

3C Project Blue Book is like a more sophisticated Blue Dream; it’s sativa in nature, but backed by a serene body high. This sativa heavy hybrid is a cross between Blue Dream and 3C Majestic 12. Both powerful strains blend perfectly to create a clear, focused, and calming experience. Its name comes from a series of systematic studies regarding UFOs conducted by the United States. Light green colas carry the flavor and scent of roses and a freshly peeled orange, tickling the palate as the head high ascends.

Avatar for GanjaGoddessOG
Member since 2017
One of my all time favorite strains- smells heavenly with a focused, creative, uplifting cerebral effect while providing pain relief, and muscle relaxation. As far as sativa /sativa dominant strains go, PBB actually calms my anxiety and helps with ADHD as well. Good for the body, mind, mood and atti...
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ahrenberger25
Member since 2016
Got a gram of flower free. Good signature sativa head rush, uplifting, silly, etc. A bit too harsh for me to keep as a strain in my rotation, but pleasantly surprised for a freebie.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ENYONE
Member since 2016
The Project Blue Book is a great strain for all those Blue Dream lovers.. only its better! Very nice head high with super chill undertones of body high.
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Losman80
Member since 2016
Very clear and tasty. Great first smoke of the day strain. My GF loved it and said it helped her keep focus while she was studying for her finals.
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Project Blue Book is a very lovely, mellow relaxing strain. It has both a calming cerebral effect as well as a tingly body buzz. I found the pain relief for this strain to be fairly good too. It's effects are quite similar to Blue Dream but I find Project Blue Book to provide a deeper relaxed feelin...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
