HybridTHC 22%CBD

Prometheus

Prometheus is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Primus and Voodoo. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Prometheus is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Prometheus typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Prometheus’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Prometheus, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight