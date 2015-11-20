ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Primus
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Primus
  • Close up cannabis flower of Primus

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 104 reviews

Primus

aka Primus OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 104 reviews

Primus nugget
Primus

Primus, also called Primus OG, is a complex indica strain that combines Arcata, Trainwreck, and 303 OG. Each parent strain passes on something special to Primus: Arcata with its creative activation, Trainwreck with its long-lasting euphoria, and 303 OG with its sour fruit flavors. This trifecta of duration, fragrance, and quality of high makes for a potent hybrid cherished by patients and recreational consumers alike.

Effects

Show all

66 people reported 584 effects
Relaxed 83%
Happy 75%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 31%
Anxiety 39%
Stress 34%
Pain 33%
ADD/ADHD 24%
PTSD 21%
Dry eyes 21%
Dry mouth 21%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

104

more reviews
write a review

Find Primus nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Primus nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Primus
User uploaded image of Primus
User uploaded image of Primus
User uploaded image of Primus

Lineage

First strain parent
303 OG
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Primus

Products with Primus

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Primus nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More
New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More

Most popular in