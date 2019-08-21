ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.9 14 reviews

Puck Yeah

Puck Yeah

Bred by Coastal Seeds, Puck Yeah crosses Super Skelly Hashplant x Northern Lights #1. This THC-dominant indica has a terpene profile featuring pungent skunky aromas with earthy and skunky flavors. Buds hold many shades of green and purple with burnt orange hairs.

StonerMilf
Member since 2017
Very nice vibey high. Although indica, I didn't feel sleepy. Made a nice soup lol
CreativeHappyHungry
LeoLong78
Member since 2019
Really nice pungent strain that packs a powerful heavy high. I gotten it twice now from Trulieve here in Florida. Its definitely a end of the day strain. Im a long time heavy smoker & it put me on my butt. I highly recommend, but newbys beware!!!
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Chronicpatient727
Member since 2018
Perfect for chronic pain and anxiety. This really helps with my RA, chiari and back pain as well as muscle spasms. Packs a punch and couch locks me yet I dont feel the need to nap. Love it.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
ArielOnAir
Member since 2018
One of my favorite hybrids to smoke. Even high. Makes me feel content and happy =)
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
mikesully1313
Member since 2019
Great night time smoke for me. Anything crossed with Northern Lights I usually love in this case it was NL x Hashplant 😁
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Puck Yeah

