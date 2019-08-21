Bred by Coastal Seeds, Puck Yeah crosses Super Skelly Hashplant x Northern Lights #1. This THC-dominant indica has a terpene profile featuring pungent skunky aromas with earthy and skunky flavors. Buds hold many shades of green and purple with burnt orange hairs.
