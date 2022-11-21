Pucker
Pucker effects are mostly energizing.
Pucker potency is higher THC than average.
Pucker is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Triangle Kush and Lemon G. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, creative, and uplifted. Pucker has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pucker, before let us know! Leave a review.
