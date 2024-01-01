stock photo similar to Pudding Pop
Hybrid

Pudding Pop

Bred by the all-star team at Archive Seed Bank, Pudding Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes its iconic parents and elevates them into something special and super-sticky. Although consumers caution that it instill profound munchies, Pudding Pop is nonetheless beloved for its rich blend of funky and sweet odors, and its soothing effects. We recommend enjoying Pudding Pop in the evening, perhaps before dinner, to maximize its stress-free relaxation and ability to make you downright ravenous. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pudding Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

