Bred in Pennsylvania by Cresco Yeltrah, Punxsy Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Fruity Chronic Juice with Katsu Bubba Kush. It gives off an aroma of sweet berry and earth with citrus undertones. Consumers can expect full-body relaxation without the cost of productivity, making this strain perfect for a wide range of activities.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Lineage
