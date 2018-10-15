ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred in Pennsylvania by Cresco Yeltrah, Punxsy Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Fruity Chronic Juice with Katsu Bubba Kush. It gives off an aroma of sweet berry and earth with citrus undertones. Consumers can expect full-body relaxation without the cost of productivity, making this strain perfect for a wide range of activities.

Avatar for Herby_Hacker
Member since 2018
Named for its regional "Punxsutawney", home of the famous groundhog...this is a pretty smooth, very mellow strain that won't completely knock you out, but is probably better suited for more mundane activities. Its way more on the indica side, as a hybrid. Enjoyable, pretty easy to get your head arou...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Susiesunshine914
Member since 2018
A new fave! It keeps me clear headed to work, yet relaxes and calms me. Not even A hint of overload or anxiety at work! A bit of a body buzz, but more heady than tactile. Great for a little mid-day pick me up. Helped with aches and pain, but not severe pain. Helps immensely with concentration and fo...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for JT_717
Member since 2019
Oil. Total body relaxation but with a clear head.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for billybless
Member since 2017
2nd time getting. Ceeper high for sure but not so much in vape consumption but it creeps. Great to work with. No stress when smoking this.
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Misscruiser
Member since 2018
thought it would work well on chronic pain but just gave me euphoria some relaxation but didnt help with the pain
Relaxed
Lineage

Fruity Chronic Juice
Katsu Bubba Kush
Punxsy Punch

