  3. Fruity Chronic Juice
Indica

4.4 41 reviews

Fruity Chronic Juice

aka Chronic Fruit Juice

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 41 reviews

Fruity Chronic Juice

Fruity Chronic Juice, bred by Delicious Seeds, is an indica-dominant cross of White Widow and Chronic that is short in stature but can stretch tall when given enough room for the roots to spread. It expresses itself with an array of citrus flavors, like orange and grapefruit, that give way to subtle undertones of pine and hash on exhale. The potent effects balance between physical relaxation and cerebral energy to create a well-rounded buzz that is both calming and creative

Effects

27 people reported 216 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 55%
Talkative 44%
Uplifted 40%
Pain 33%
Stress 33%
Lack of appetite 29%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 25%
Dry eyes 18%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

41

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Chronic
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Fruity Chronic Juice
Strain child
Punxsy Punch
child

