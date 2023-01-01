stock photo similar to Pure Indica
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Pure Indica

Pure Indica is an indica weed strain made from inbreeding OG Kush. Pure Indica is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pure Indica effects include sleepy, hungry, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pure Indica when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by unknown breeders, Pure Indica features flavors like pine, earthy, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pure Indica typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pure Indica, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight