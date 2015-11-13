ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Purple Bush
Indica

4.9 14 reviews

Purple Bush

Purple Bush

Purple Bush, brought to you by Leafs by Snoop, is an indica-dominant hybrid that carries all the hallmark traits of a kush with a hint of berry flavor. This dense purple-hued strain tests upward of 21% THC and will have you feeling relaxed after a long day. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

Member since 2015
Flower Report: Beyond DENSE Buds Doesn't smell like Weed Bro, Smells Sweet like Fruit Grinder Breakup inexplicably turns into Moon Dust ??? Greens Inhale is a "All grows up"/Big Boy Pants/Don't Die Powerful Thick Circus Tricks amount of smoke obvious to me, dry, super smokey thick, Indica hit ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Member since 2016
I love the way this strain tastes, so much. The leaf burns smooth even on big pulls. Purple Bush has a distinct finishing flavor, like a blend of ripe red berries. Gives me slight tingles and a mellow body high. It's heavy on the indica side but not a complete couch-melter. I work in a creative fiel...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTingly
Member since 2016
Maybe I got an older round of this but it wasn't super impressive. It was a decent tasting mediocre effecting strain for me. It's a light feeling indicia dominate that was Mildly relaxing.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Member since 2015
great strain couldnt ask for more snoop always did know his green and this shows it will but and recommend to everyone I know taste is amazing with a dense bud sweet smell and amazing high keep up the good work
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Photos

