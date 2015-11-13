Purple Bush, brought to you by Leafs by Snoop, is an indica-dominant hybrid that carries all the hallmark traits of a kush with a hint of berry flavor. This dense purple-hued strain tests upward of 21% THC and will have you feeling relaxed after a long day.
