4.4 51 reviews

Calculated from 51 reviews

Purple Champagne is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Grand Daddy Purp, who crossed a rare sativa phenotype of his famous Granddaddy Purple with Pink Champagne (AKA Phantom). The main appeal of Purple Champagne is her vibrant bud coloration, but many consumers will also appreciate the heady, mood-lifting effects this strain has to offer. 

Effects

35 people reported 202 effects
Uplifted 62%
Euphoric 48%
Focused 48%
Relaxed 48%
Happy 42%
Depression 17%
Stress 17%
Lack of appetite 11%
Pain 11%
Anxiety 11%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

51

Lineage

Strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Purple Champagne
Strain child
Humboldt Hawaiian
child

Most popular in