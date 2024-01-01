stock photo similar to Purple Churro
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Purple Churro

Purple Churro is a modern cannabis strain bred and release by Compound Genetics. Purple Churro is a cross of Cinnamon Horchata x Apples & Bananas, which makes it a dessert family strain with roots in GSC. These types of strains tend to be scrumptious indica hybrids that are both sweet like pastries and dank or pungent. Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Churro

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Purple Churro products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Purple Churro near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Purple Churro strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Purple Churro strain genetics