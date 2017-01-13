ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Purple Goo
Indica

4.3 71 reviews

Purple Goo

Cannabinoids

Purple Goo

If you’re looking to kick back and unwind after a long day, Purple Goo is there to give you a hand. This strain is pure relaxation with a euphoric twist. Providing a moderately strong body sensation and a sense of spiritual elevation, Purple Goo is a great nighttime strain and may work well for those who suffer from pain, stress, and depression. This is a sweet-tasting strain and has a piney, floral smell.

Effects

59 people reported 460 effects
Euphoric 62%
Relaxed 61%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 35%
Stress 47%
Anxiety 42%
Pain 37%
Depression 28%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

71

Similar strains

