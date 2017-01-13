If you’re looking to kick back and unwind after a long day, Purple Goo is there to give you a hand. This strain is pure relaxation with a euphoric twist. Providing a moderately strong body sensation and a sense of spiritual elevation, Purple Goo is a great nighttime strain and may work well for those who suffer from pain, stress, and depression. This is a sweet-tasting strain and has a piney, floral smell.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
71
Find Purple Goo nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Goo nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Purple Goo
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Goo nearby.