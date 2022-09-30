Purple Guava
Purple Guava potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava and Purple Fig. Purple Guava is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced consumers. Bred by Fig Farms, the dominant terpene of Purple Guava is linalool. The average price of Purple Guava typically ranges from $50-$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
