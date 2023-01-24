Purple Hash Dog
aka PHD, Purp HD, Gumdrops
Purple Hash Dog potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Hash Dog, also called Gumdrops, PHD, and Purp HD is a stony indica-dominant strain bred by Conscious Cultivators in 2017 and eventually released to Oregon and New York markets. Purple Hash Dog is a true purple, descending from Chem Dog 91, Mazari Hash Plant, and Heirloom Purple Kush. The terps are tart and grapey, and THC content sits at 30% with pretty purple buds and a munchies-inducing smoke.
