ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Hashplant
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Hashplant

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 30 reviews

Purple Hashplant

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 30 reviews

Purple Hashplant

Purple Hashplant is a hybrid cannabis strain that provides well-balanced head and body effects along with great flavor. These diligent plants are easy to grow and should be ready with their bouquet of perfumed flowers within 8 to 9 weeks. Buds will have a “purple” taste that their color hints at, full of dark fruit and berry notes. Purple Hashplant produces euphoric effects that are great for relaxing or clearing the mind.

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 222 effects
Sleepy 73%
Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 56%
Hungry 39%
Insomnia 43%
Stress 43%
Anxiety 39%
Depression 34%
Lack of appetite 34%
Dry mouth 43%
Dry eyes 17%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

30

Show all

Avatar for CannabisChaos
Member since 2012
Purchased 2 grams for $20,( any strain. Fri, Sat, and Sun only.FYI) at Next Generation Cannabis Club in San Ysidro, CA (2 miles from the Mexico/U.S. Boarder. Smoked it out of my bong around 12:00am. This strain is definitely for night time chill out, packed a pretty nice fat bowl, got me feeling ver...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungrySleepy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
the hashplant was while being a legal patient/caregiver/vendor to 5 clubs in ca,co.it was allways a winner with all 5 clubs and easy to grow ,get er done in under 90 days from seed to manicured bud,I grew organically under 3 400 watts sunlights,hps for flowering,so i used to use my bedrooms for flo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for creativeconsumer47
Member since 2015
BEST OF THE BEST! For someone with anxiety and a love for good flowers, PHP does the job and then some. Grown indoors in ideal conditions this plant can return some of the best flowers I've smoked in 6 years of smoking. Does wonders for anxiety, insomnia and mild pains. Instant relaxation and the ta...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for blowinthebestintha510
Member since 2011
cloudy floating feeling, great night time strain will knock you out
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for strawnberry
Member since 2010
Amazing in appearance - covered in trichomes on every single bud and leaf. Relaxing high that made me want to munch out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Hashplant nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Hashplant nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Purple Hashplant

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Hashplant nearby.

Most popular in