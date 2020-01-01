Taking it way back by crossing an Heirloom Purple clone with Mandarin Sunset, Purple Majik by Ethos Genetics is a fast-growing and terpy cultivar. Flowers range in color from fuchsia to rust orange to nearly black depending on phenos and growing conditions. The terpene profile offers notes of cotton candy, blueberry muffins, grapes, and gas. Breeders celebrate this strain for having similar characteristics to Purple Urkle, so if you miss that classic purple strain, give Purple Majik a shot.